WWE superstar Natalya says Vince McMahon fought for women to have more visibility in Saudi Arabia:

“I just feel like the women have come such a long way, and Vince McMahon gave me so many opportunities… The Saudi Arabia match, I said to Vince McMahon, when WWE first started doing stuff in Saudi Arabia, I said, ‘Vince, I really want to go. I want to be the first woman to wrestle in Saudi Arabia.’

Vince made it happen. I think Vince really wanted women to wrestle there, too, and he really wanted us to have more visibility there, to be able to do what we love. So I will always be so grateful to Vince for that moment, because he fought for the women to have more visibility in Saudi Arabia. He had to fight. So, look at us now.“

(Interview w/ ringthebelleds)