Iconic Moments in WWE That Shocked Fans

WWE has produced some iconic moments that have been replayed time and time again and will be spoken about for years to come. Formed way back in 1953, the CWC was rebranded to what we know as the WWE nowadays in 2002, and has been a massive part of the entertainment industry. The cross between acting and sports has captivated enthusiasts for many years. So today, we will be taking a look at some of those iconic moments in WWE history that truly shocked fans.

The End of The Undertaker’s Streak

In 2014, The Undertaker was formidable, dominating for many years. But what happened at WrestleMania that year left everybody in shock. For decades, The Undertaker built up a 21-0 streak at WrestleMania, leading fans to believe this was a tradition and something that would never end. This was until he faced Brock Lesnar at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome on April 6th 2014. After 25 minutes into the match at WrestleMania 30, Lesnar managed to pin The Undertaker, resulting in his first loss in 21 WrestleMania matches. The arena went silent, and fans were in shock as this was almost guaranteed to be the extension of Undertaker’s streak. The decision of Lesnar to win the match was a shock not just to fans, but also to members of the team behind the scenes; however, it made a moment that will never be forgotten in the history of WWE.



The Montreal Scandal

A moment that shaped the way fans looked at WWE came in 1997 during the WWE Championship match up between Bret Hart, the champion, and Shawn Michaels, the challenger. Numerous factors went into why this event was so hyped by fans, with the two giants having a fierce rivalry outside of the ring, as well as Hart set to leave the WWE for the WCW only a few days after the match was set to take place. Unfortunately for Hart, McMahon had decided that Hart should not be allowed to leave the company with the Championship title as a result of a previous holder leaving for WCW, destroying the title live while at their new company. Michaels ended up winning the fight in a fashion not even he appeared to expect, with McMahon requesting the bell to be rung early so that Hart was guaranteed to lose the match. Hart refused to lose the match in Canada, especially to Michaels, which resulted in him spitting in Vince McMahon’s face in front of the whole crowd, and even punching the director in the locker room. This led fans to question how real the WWE was, questioning how politics and leadership really affect the matches and their outcomes. It also sparked the beginning of the Vince McMahon character in the WWE as a rather evil figure, something that we saw for many years to come.

Kane Debut

Kane has become a massive name in WWE, joining the company all the way back in 1997. Ever since, winning numerous titles and building an incredibly intimidating character. But what Kane might be remembered for by many fans is for having one of the most incredible debuts in the history of the company. It took place in 1997 at the Badd Blood event for the first ever Hell in a Cell match. Kane was rumoured to enter the WWE prior to the match, as a backstory was presented through a childhood rivalry between both The Undertaker and the debutant, with Kane set to seek revenge. With The Undertaker looking as though he was going to dominate his match up against Shawn Michaels, the lights dropped and a new character, Kane, entered the ring. After ripping the door off the cage and using it against the legendary wrestler, Michaels was able to regain himself and finish the match. Kane became iconic from that point forward, developing a long rivalry between himself and The Undertaker, with his debut going down as one of the greatest in WWE history.



Seth Rollins Betrayal

The Shield was a formidable group consisting of Seth Rollins, Dean Ambrose, and Roman Reigns, a group that defeated the likes of John Cena, The Rock, The Undertaker and many more stars. One thing fans didn’t expect in 2014 was for the group to go its separate way, but this was hinted at by Triple H before the iconic night. As The Shield stood in the centre of the ring, Seth Rollins took a step back from Ambrose and Reigns, before grabbing a chair and beating the two, signifying the end of the historic group. What shocked fans the most was Triple H’s involvement in the betrayal, splitting up what was one of the most dominant groups of wrestlers in the WWE. The close bond between the three was what made fans fall in love with them, resulting in an emotional ending for all in the arena at the time.