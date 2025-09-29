AJ Styles praises IYO SKY and Asuka, Bully Ray on Jazmyn Nyx’s departure

– AJ Styles had high praise for IYO SKY and Asuka ahead of WWE’s upcoming shows in Japan. He admitted, “I’m in awe of some of them. IYO SKY is one of the best athletes I have ever seen. She is unbelievable.” Styles also highlighted Asuka, saying, “Asuka’s amazing as well.”

He explained that both women possess a rare quality that many others don’t: “They just have something that a lot of other – not just women, but men – that some of them just don’t have.” Styles suggested their Japanese background plays a role, adding, “I think that it’s because they were in Japan that they have this tenacity.”

Ultimately, Styles made it clear he’s a fan of their work: “I just enjoy watching them work, and just in awe of how good they are.”

(Source: ABEMA)

– Bully Ray reflected on Jazmyn Nyx’s departure from WWE, emphasizing the difference between wrestlers who come up through traditional training and those who transition from other sports. He stated, “If Jazmyn Nyx would have trained at a wrestling school, wrestling would have been her passion and her dream. She most likely would have stayed put and grinded it out.” He contrasted this with athletes pulled in from other disciplines, saying, “One thing about wrestlers – they will accept the grind to chase the dream. But when you get pulled in from soccer, MMA, football, whatever, it’s not the same. You don’t have that burning sensation in you, that burning passion.” Highlighting the intense dedication of some wrestlers, he noted, “Like a Stephanie Vaquer, who told me that wrestling was her nourishment when she didn’t have enough food to eat.” Concluding, he observed that Nyx lacked that same deep, driving determination, saying, “That doesn’t burn in Jazmyn Nyx. It’s not that same mental state. Not that same pit of your stomach grind where you need to do it, you need to make it.”

(Source: Busted Open Radio)