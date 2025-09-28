WWE News and Notes

– Dragon Lee defeated El Grande Americano and El Hijo Del Vikingo in a AAA Mega Title #1 contender’s match at AAA Alianzas:

WWE's Dragon Lee defeats El Grande Americano and El Hijo Del Vikingo in a AAA Mega Title #1 contender's match at AAA Alianzas! He will challenge for Dominik Mysterio's gold at the October 25 AAA Heroes Immortales event.pic.twitter.com/05UqzwbM1t — WrestleTalk (@WrestleTalk_TV) September 28, 2025

– Dominik Mysterio vs. Dragon Lee for the AAA Mega Championship is set for October 25th. The Wyatt Sicks will also face Psycho Clown & Pagano at AAA’s Héroes Inmortales.

– HBK congratulates the new NXT champion Ricky Saints:

– WWE posted:

"Tonight is a culmination of things I didn't think was possible." After a wild ride to the top of #WWENXT, @starkmanjones is ready to usher in the Absolute Era. pic.twitter.com/CBZlLlghRg — WWE NXT (@WWENXT) September 28, 2025