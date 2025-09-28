WWE News and Notes

By
Steve Gerweck
-
0
256

– Dragon Lee defeated El Grande Americano and El Hijo Del Vikingo in a AAA Mega Title #1 contender’s match at AAA Alianzas:

– Dominik Mysterio vs. Dragon Lee for the AAA Mega Championship is set for October 25th. The Wyatt Sicks will also face Psycho Clown & Pagano at AAA’s Héroes Inmortales.

HBK congratulates the new NXT champion Ricky Saints:

– WWE posted:

