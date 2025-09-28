Women’s Blood & Guts match starts to take shape on Collision

A women’s Blood & Guts match will be taking place this year, although no date or location was announced.

The match came together last night on Collision after Jamie Hayter was attacked by Thekla, Skye Blue, and Julia Hart following her successful win over Hart. Queen Aminata joined the party to help Hayter and after all the chaos cleared, Hayter said she’s tired of her opponents and there was only one way to end this once and for all…Blood & Guts!

There have been four Blood & Guts matches in AEW so far but all featuring the men. AEW President Tony Khan was open to the idea to have the women have their own version of the match in previous interviews.

Khan recently stated that there will be Blood & Guts before the end of the year but with AEW running smaller venues, they have to figure out a location which can accommodate it.

