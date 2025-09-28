The Velveteen Dream and Rebel notes

– AEW’s Rebel via X:

– While speaking on Instagram, Velveteen Dream was asked whether he would ever join a major pro wrestling company again, with WWE, AEW and TNA Wrestling being named as potential destinations. Dream shut down the idea, stating that he has no contact with WWE, TNA, or AEW and no plans to join a major wrestling promotion. He said he is living a quiet, comfortable life on his family farm.

