Seth Rollins on his biggest concern with his fake knee injury

Seth Rollins says his biggest concern with his fake knee injury was following up his original cash-in.

“When you have the greatest cash-in of all time, it’s pretty hard to follow that up. Following myself up was my biggest concern. I had to find a way to do it differently, still create a huge moment but be able to separate the two in a way and make them equal.”

“When I was approached with the initial idea for the injury about a month or so in advance, I wondered if we should go in this direction. It quickly became apparent to me that it needed full commitment. And if everybody involved was able to commit fully, it would become an epic moment.”

“The way I injured myself was something I came up with on the day of and felt like it needed to be something benign and not obvious because that tends to be how injuries happen. Obviously, I’ve had trouble with my knees in the past and so I felt like the knee was the obvious way to go. I’ve had real injuries before and know exactly what I would do in those situations.

“All you really need is to get people to ask [‘Is it real?’]. If you can get a good portion of the audience to wonder what they’re seeing, that’s the magic of professional wrestling. A fake injury isn’t new in our business, but this was a new way to do it.”

“I didn’t know we were in really good shape [with the ruse] until I stopped on the ramp. I stopped for quite a while and then I kind of could hear almost like a calm, a quietness hit. I was like, ‘OK, I think we’re good.’ And then everything came off really smooth after that. The crutches dropped perfectly. The jacket came off without a hitch. The pass between me and Heyman was great, and I didn’t trip on the run down the ramp. These knee braces came off Forrest Gump style. No rehearsal and everything went as smoothly as you could ask for.”

Becky Lynch reveals she found it “very difficult” to lie to people about Rollins’ injury: “I did not like it.”

“I can’t lie to save my life. So, when everybody, including my manager and other wrestlers, asked how he was doing after the injury, I became a twitchy weirdo. I was stumbling off my words and not finishing full sentences. His dad, aunts and uncles were texting me, all of our friends and colleagues were wishing him well and I tried not to lie. But then they’d give me follow-up questions about if he was having surgery and had he gone for an MRI. It became very difficult and, honestly, I did not like it.”

“[Our daughter, Roux] went to her teacher at school and told her, ‘My dad has a boo-boo, but it’s only pretend.’ Thankfully, Ms. Joy was tight-lipped about the whole thing. [Rollins] would go to [Roux’s] friends’ birthday parties in full gimmick, which left us wondering if people were going to ask and if she would say anything. But she kind of forgot about it and didn’t say anything.”

“[The cash-in] was a master class. Whatever way you want to rank it, my husband’s cash-ins at WrestleMania and SummerSlam are No. 1 and 2. But everything we do, we do it as the greatest pro wrestling couple of all time. If you try to dispute that, you’re an idiot.”

(Source: ESPN)