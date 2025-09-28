Ruca says she wants to headline WrestleMania one day, Vaquer nearly pulled from Wrestlepalooza

– NXT star Sol Ruca says she wants to headline WrestleMania one day, but isn’t trying to rush her career:

“I just want to be in anything that I can be. I want to be in all of the title opportunities… obviously, all of us want to headline WrestleMania.

I completely trust them in their timing. I’m not trying to rush my career by any means. Obviously, all of us want to get to the main roster as quickly as possible, but I’m completely content being in NXT. I’m completely content doing my stuff with ZARIA. We’re having so so much fun right now.

I definitely have so much more to learn. I just think, when the time is right, it’ll be.”

– Women’s World Champion Stephanie Vaquer revealed to WWE’s Spanish language YouTube channel how she was almost pulled from WrestlePalooza.

She said: “What happened was, unfortunately, I had not been feeling well for the past two weeks,” said Vaquer. “I was sick, so I did not feel good physically and on Sunday the medical team told me not to participate on Raw on Monday. They spoke with the executives, and I was removed from Raw. They also told me that if I could not make it to Raw, I would no longer be part of Wrestlepalooza, which I completely understood, but I still felt healthy enough to wrestle, so I did everything possible. On Monday morning, I went to the doctor, and by noon, I was cleared to compete. Around 12 pm and 2 pm, I was already on the airport to head to Raw. Everything was very last-minute, and they were even preparing to announce that I was not cleared for Wrestlepalooza on Saturday.”