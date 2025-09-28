Notes on Tiffany Stratton and Gail Kim

Gail Kim has responded to a statement regarding her reaching out to AEW for a potential opportunity.

She has clarified that she received a single text message from Sonjay Dutt, which inquired about her interest in wrestling.

Tiffany Stratton gives her thoughts on WrestleMania 43 heading to Saudi Arabia:

“I’m excited. The last time we were there I believe, we went on this little safari adventure, and I hope we get to do that again because that was super fun. I think Bianca mentioned women are making history over there, and I can’t wait to be a part of that myself.

So I’m super excited and I can’t wait.”

(source: Interview with Going Ringside)

