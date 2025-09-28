Notes on Tiffany Stratton and Gail Kim

– Gail Kim has responded to a statement regarding her reaching out to AEW for a potential opportunity.

She has clarified that she received a single text message from Sonjay Dutt, which inquired about her interest in wrestling.

The real news about what happened with AEW since people will lie etc. Iwas saving it for interviews but oh well it’s now.I got one text from AEW when I was terminated from TNA. It was from Sonjay and inquiring more about whether I wanted to wrestle. I’m retired. End of story. — Gail Kim-Irvine (@gailkimITSME) September 28, 2025

– Tiffany Stratton gives her thoughts on WrestleMania 43 heading to Saudi Arabia:

“I’m excited. The last time we were there I believe, we went on this little safari adventure, and I hope we get to do that again because that was super fun. I think Bianca mentioned women are making history over there, and I can’t wait to be a part of that myself.

So I’m super excited and I can’t wait.”

(source: Interview with Going Ringside)