JBL praises Ricochet, Lola Vice praises Stephanie Vaquer

– WWE Hall of Famer JBL praises AEW star Ricochet and his social media activity:

“I love what Ricochet’s doing. He seems like a great guy and every time I talk to him I really like him, personally.

“What he’s done with social media, I think he’s been fantastic. He’s always creating something controversial. He always sticks up for his product. But he always finds a way to put himself over, and he does a great job of doing that.

“I love what he’s doing. I think it’s perfect for both AEW and for himself.”

(source: Something To Wrestle)

0- Lola Vice praises Stephanie Vaquer and her Women’s World Championship win, says she hopes to be in her position one day:

“Stephanie is someone that worked extremely hard to get to WWE, and she deserves everything she has right now. And on top of that, she’s an amazing person. She’s very humble, and she’s helped me a lot in her time being here.

When I see her now being a World Champion – number one, she deserves it, number two, she’s one of the best wrestlers I’ve ever seen in my life, number three, I think it shows that Hispanics are taking over right now, and Stephanie could be extremely successful and I could be extremely successful in my own way when the time is right.

I think right now, I’m living my destiny, and when the time is right, hopefully one day, I’ll be in the same position that she’s in.”

(source: Interview with SI now)