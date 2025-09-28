Halftime Super Bowl performer announced, plus Ridge Holland and Rockin’ Robin notes

– Ridge Holland reportedly suffered a left leg injury during his match against Moose at the TNA tapings Saturday night, causing the match to be stopped early.

– Former WWE 24/7 Champion Bad Bunny will be The Super Bowl Halftime Show performer on February 8th 2026.

– Sam Houston posted:

Hey y’all. My sister, Rockin’ Robin is not only alive, but she’s got a new book in the works! I saw a post today that said she was no longer with us, and well, it has way too many shares so let’s get this one out there to surpass that one! I just spoke with my sister recently and she’s alive and well! Her book, “Worthless” is coming soon!