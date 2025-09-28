Finn Balor wants to wrestle Hiroshi Tanahashi one more time, Jazmyn Nyx wanted to stay with WWE

– WWE superstar Finn Balor says he wants to wrestle Hiroshi Tanahashi one more time, thanks Tanahashi for being so kind to him in New Japan:

“I respect him outside the ring too. When I was a Young Lion and rode the New Japan bus for the first time, he was sitting across from me. I was nervous. I thought it was a dream that my favorite wrestler would become my colleague. I want to fight him one more time before he retires.

That would be great (to be his final opponent), but I’m not that lucky. But I want to take this opportunity to say a few words to Tanahashi.

You’ve had an incredible career. Thank you for being so kind to the foreign wrestlers in New Japan. Mr. Iizuka, Mr. Liger, Mr. Nagata—everyone was so kind. Having teammates like family supporting me helped me adapt quickly to the ring’s harshness. It’s scary to live in a faraway country where you don’t even speak the language, but New Japan welcomed me so warmly. I’m forever grateful.”

(credits: Interview with Tokyo Sports | Translation via Fightful)

– Jazmyn Nyx says she would “100%” return to WWE if there was a better deal offered – it was a “really hard decision” to leave and she didn’t want the experience to end but it wasn’t enough. She also says the door is open for any other opportunities in wrestling.