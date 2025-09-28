Chelsea Green wants to see more utilization of the secondary titles

Chelsea Green has expressed a desire for increased utilization of the Women’s United States and Intercontinental Titles on #WWE programming.

“Do I think that we’re doing all we can with them? No. I would love to see more being done with them. I want Giulia to be wrestling on TV every single week with that title. I wanted Zelina on TV every single week. I want Michin to win the title and be on TV every single week.

There’s so many hours of WWE, and we can find a place for those championships if we try. It’s tough. I’m not a part of the creative meetings. I don’t know how that looks. So all that I can do on my end is make the title mean something. I hope that by putting it out there on social media and making storylines on social media, it garners the attention that those titles deserve.”

(Source: Interview with CinemaBlend)