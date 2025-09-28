Bryan Danielson reflects on retirement, Cena/Peacemaker note

– Fortnight have removed John Cena’s Peacemaker’s dancing emote after complaints from several users that it resembles the Nazi symbol.

– Bryan Danielson reflects on his retirement with a sense of peace, emphasizing that stepping away was his choice. He says, “I feel infinitely more content, honestly. My life has changed and it’s different when it’s your own decision as opposed to when you’re not allowed to do this thing that you love anymore.” He acknowledges the physical toll wrestling has taken, noting, “The travel isn’t great for my neck… My body physically can’t do some of those things anymore. If I’m going to do it, it can’t be at the scale that I did it before.” Danielson prioritizes family over the ring, explaining, “If I tried to do some of the things I did in my last year with AEW right now, I don’t think I’d be able to go back and hold my kids. My number one priority is to stay healthy, be at home and play with my kids and coach my son’s tee-ball team.”

Source: Wide World of Sports