Braun Strowman considers himself “semi-retired from wrestling”

Braun Strowman revealed that he now sees himself as “semi-retired from wrestling” and is shifting his focus toward acting. He reflected on his career and the grind of the business, admitting, “I say ‘our business,’ I’m semi-retired from wrestling now too because I want to be an actor.”

Despite stepping back, Strowman expressed respect for the new generation of talent. He praised their drive and sacrifice, saying he has “so much admiration for these young and up-and-coming talents… going the extra mile, being the first one to raise their hand, not even knowing what I’m going to do to their poor soul and just going ‘I’ll volunteer for it.’”

Source: Collider Interviews