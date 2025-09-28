AEW and NXT to go head to head, Kenny Omega returns, Allin vs. Moxley, more

By
Steve Gerweck
-
0
291

Kenny Omega returns to AEW on Wednesday to tag with Brodido against The Young Bucks and Josh Alexander.

– Darby Allin vs Jon Moxley in a I Quit Match is made official for WrestleDream.

– NXT is doing a special INVASION TV special in collab with TNA on October 7.

That show will go head-to-head directly with AEW Dynamite: Title Tuesday.

Sareee announced that the next challenger for the Women’s IWGP Championship will be someone from overseas.

