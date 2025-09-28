AEW and NXT to go head to head, Kenny Omega returns, Allin vs. Moxley, more

– Kenny Omega returns to AEW on Wednesday to tag with Brodido against The Young Bucks and Josh Alexander.

– Darby Allin vs Jon Moxley in a I Quit Match is made official for WrestleDream.

I Quit Match@DarbyAllin vs @JonMoxley Darby has made it clear that he'll never stop until Mox has nothing left! Anything goes when Darby battles Mox in an "I Quit" Match, LIVE on HBO Max PPV Saturday, 10/18!

– NXT is doing a special INVASION TV special in collab with TNA on October 7.

That show will go head-to-head directly with AEW Dynamite: Title Tuesday.

– Sareee announced that the next challenger for the Women’s IWGP Championship will be someone from overseas.