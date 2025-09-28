$50,000 row two seat for WrestleMania 42 pops up on Ticketmaster

A new $38,516 seat, labeled as Elite VIP, has popped up on the WrestleMania seating chart in section A4 row two.

The price is without taxes and fees, and carries an additional $7,703.20 in service fees and the standard Las Vegas Entertainment Tax of $3,466.44, for a grand total of $49,685.64.

This two-day ticket includes a Superstar walkout experience on the WrestleMania Stage, on-stage and in-ring photo opportunity before one night of WrestleMania, Friday Kickoff Party with Live Q&A with Cody Rhodes, reserved section at all-inclusive hospitality with meet & greet with Paul Heyman, Undertaker, and The Steiner Brothers, limited edition collector’s item, 5-day VIP pass to WWE World, dedicated VIP entry, official event credential, and more.

If you have $50,000 to spare and want an ultimate WrestleMania experience, go to Ticketmaster.com.

Colin Vassallo has been editor of Wrestling-Online since 1996