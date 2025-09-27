WWE News and Notes

– WWE Main Event results:

Zelina Vega defeats Candice LeRae
• Dragon Lee defeats Akira Tozawa

– WWE Women’s Champion Tiffany Stratton vs WWE Women’s World Champion Stephanie Vaquer for the Women’s Crown Jewel Title is official for Crown Jewel

Vince McMahon apparently gave these busts of his sculpted head to his handpicked guests at his 80th birthday.

(source: Book Pro Wrestler)

– Happy 37th Birthday to Cathy Kelley

