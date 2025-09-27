WWE News and Notes

– WWE Main Event results:
• Zelina Vega defeats Candice LeRae
• Dragon Lee defeats Akira Tozawa
– WWE Women’s Champion Tiffany Stratton vs WWE Women’s World Champion Stephanie Vaquer for the Women’s Crown Jewel Title is official for Crown Jewel
– Vince McMahon apparently gave these busts of his sculpted head to his handpicked guests at his 80th birthday.
(source: Book Pro Wrestler)
– Happy 37th Birthday to Cathy Kelley
