WWE News and Notes

– WWE Main Event results:

• Zelina Vega defeats Candice LeRae

• Dragon Lee defeats Akira Tozawa

– WWE Women’s Champion Tiffany Stratton vs WWE Women’s World Champion Stephanie Vaquer for the Women’s Crown Jewel Title is official for Crown Jewel

– Vince McMahon apparently gave these busts of his sculpted head to his handpicked guests at his 80th birthday.

(source: Book Pro Wrestler)

– Happy 37th Birthday to Cathy Kelley