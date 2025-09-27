The Miz disappointed fans don’t want a final match with John Cena

The Miz says he’s pissed that fans aren’t clamoring for one final John Cena vs. The Miz match:

“It pisses me off as a #WWE Superstar because I feel like I have had a big rivalry with John Cena. I’ve had multiple WrestleManias with John Cena. And yet the fans aren’t sitting there saying, ‘Hey, we want The Miz vs John Cena.’ They’re saying, ‘We want AJ Styles vs John Cena.’

“John Cena has five matches left – or five dates, I don’t even know how many matches are left in his pocket, but there’s five dates. That’s it. That’s five Superstars that are gonna get an opportunity to be in the ring and I want myself to be one of them.

“I’ve been vocal! I’ve been the first person to say out there that I wanna put my name in the hat to against John Cena. I was the first person, when I heard about the whole farewell tour, I said, ‘I wanna be the first person to put my name in the hat.’

“All the fans had to do was tweet and go on Instagram and talk about it, get it riled up, to where it would be The Miz vs John Cena one last time. But no, you wanted the Randy Orton. You wanted the Brock Lesnar. You wanted the AJ Styles. You didn’t ask for this guy.”

(source: The Schmo)