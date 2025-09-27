Shotzi reveals her uncle sexually abused her for four years and her mother paid for her abuser’s lawyer and took his side in court:

“So… I was eight when it started. He moved to America from the Philippines and my mom took him in. And it — it was both me and my sister. And it lasted until I was 12… until I went to the police about it. Which actually made things a lot worse for me.”

The fallout at home became even more devastating than the abuse itself.

“I thought like at that moment, all that stuff was over… and it was actually afterwards — the stuff that my mom put me through — that was the hardest part of my life. Because she did not… I don’t know if it’s because she didn’t believe me or because she was so mad that I went to the police about it and didn’t go to her… she was on the side of my uncle.”

(via Speaking on the Rulebreakers podcast with Saraya)