NewsFeatured NewsWWE News and Notes Photo: Jade Cargill shows off the aftermath of her Smackdown match By Steve Gerweck - September 27, 2025 0 462 Jade Cargill faced Tiffany Stratton and Nia Jax on last night’s WWE Smackdown. Cargill posted the aftermath via IG: View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jade Cargill, B.S., M.S. (@jadecargill) Share Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window) Facebook Click to share on X (Opens in new window) X Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window) Reddit Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window) Email Related Posts