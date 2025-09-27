Follow along as the Starman recaps tonight’s NXT No Mercy PLE, live from the War Memorial Auditorium in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

—

During the preshow, Shawn Michaels announced that Lainey Reid was injured and is not medically cleared to wrestle. Sol Ruca will still defend the WWE Women’s Speed Championship with an opponent to be announced later tonight.

Wrestlers are seen arriving to the arena and a No Mercy video package is then aired that highlights tonight’s card. We head into the sold out War Memorial Auditorium and get right into the first match of the night.

Match 1: Je’Von Evans vs. Josh Briggs

Je’Von Evans goes right on the attack on Josh Briggs as the bell rings. The fight spills over the top rope, where Evans gets caught in the ropes and he begins to favor his leg. The match returns to the ring as Evans is able to get in some more quick offense, however, Briggs is able to stall his momentum and begins tossing Evans around the ring.

Briggs is able to pick up a near fall after hitting a couple of backbreakers and continues to methodically pick Evans apart. Evans tries to fight back, but Evans is able to send him off the ring apron and into the guard railing. Evans is able to make it back into the ring before being counted out and is quickly taken down with a slam by Briggs.

Briggs then turns his focus onto the crowd, which allows Evans to take Briggs down with a suplex, and follows with a series of kicks and strikes that takes Briggs down. Evans then climbs to the top rope, but Briggs rolls out to the floor. Evans then leaps onto Briggs on the floor and then rolls Briggs back into the ring. Evans then hits a long Frog Splash, but Briggs quicks out just before the three count.

Briggs is able to gain the advantage by kicking Evans in the back of the head and a hard clothesline for a near fall. The two then go back and forth with a series of strikes and counters until Briggs is able to get another near fall after connecting with a knee to Evans’ head. Briggs brings Evans to the top rope, but Evans is able to counter and lands on his feet. Briggs, though, is able to counter Evans attack and hits a chokeslam for another near fall.

Briggs begins dragging Evans around by his hair and thinks about climbing the ropes, but Evans gets up and starts striking him. Briggs then goes for another chokeslam, but Evans counters with a Cutter and then hits Springboard Cutter from the top rope to pick up the pin fall.

Winner: Je’Von Evans defeated Josh Briggs by pin fall.

Footage from last Tuesday night’s episode of NXT is aired where the wrestlers of TNA and NXT battled it out in the middle of the ring. We will hear from NXT General Manager Ava about that incident later on tonight. Footage from last night’s Victory Road event is aired where Ash by Elegance had to drop the title and Kelani Jordan won a battle royal to face off against Lei Ying Lee to become the new TNA Knockouts Champion. The announce team also say that Lainey Reid is not medically cleared to wrestle tonight, which brings us into our next match.

Match 2: Sol Ruca w/ Zaria vs. Jaida Parker (WWE Women’s Speed Championship)

The bell rings and the 5 minute timer begins as Jaida tries to pick up a quick pin attempt, but Sol kicks out. The match goes out to the floor and the two go back and forth. Back in the ring, Jaida continues on the attack and picks up another near fall after hitting a Falcon’s Arrow. The fight goes out to the floor, where Jaida realizes there is only two minutes left. The fight goes back out to the floor with only a minute left. Jaida hits Sol with the Hipnotic and gets into Zaria’s face, while Lash Legends comes out, but she is speared by Zaria. Jaida tries to get back into the ring, but Sol takes her down with the Sol Snatcher and picks up the pin with 12 seconds remaining.

Winner: Sol Ruca defeated Jaida Parker by pin fall to retain the WWE Women’s Speed Championship.

Footage of the confrontation between Joe Hendry and DarkState from last Tuesday’s episode of NXT is aired. The announce team wonders if Joe Hendry will listen to what DarkState had to say. They then hype the Weaponized Steel Cage Match and we are treated to a video package that highlights the match.

Match 3: Jordynne Grace vs. Blake Monroe (Weaponized Steel Cage Match)

Weapons, such as chairs, kendo sticks, and bats, are hanging on the walls of the cage. The bell rings and Jordynne toss Blake into the cage wall and swings a chair at her, but misses. Blake then grabs a kendo stick and strikes Jordynne a few times, before Jordynne is able to steal it from her and use it to attack Blake. Jordynne sets the chair in the ring and sits on it while putting Blake into a Boston Crab.

Jordynne then puts the chair in the corner and tries to send Blake into it, but Blake is able to counter and Jordynne takes herself out. Blake begins to focus on Jordynne’s injured hand before smashing a trash can across Jordynne’s back and picks up a near fall. Blake then grabs the kendo stick and takes Jordynne down with a Russian Leg Sweep onto the kendo stick for another near fall. Blake grabs a hair dryer and uses the cord to tie Jordynne’s hands onto the ropes. Blake then grabs a pair of scissors and begins cutting Jordynne’s hair.

Jordynne breaks free from the hair dryer and takes Blake down with a Lou Thesz Press and hits her with a series of strikes. Jordynne then puts Blake on her shoulders and drops her down onto the canvas with a fallaway slam. Jordynne sets up a trash can upside down and looks to drive Blake through it, but Blake is able to counter and sends Jordynne face first into the trash can.

Blake then grabs a bag and spills diamonds all over the canvas. The two begin battling in the ring until Jordynne picks up Blake and suplexes her onto the diamonds. Jordynne then picks up a bunch of her hair and sticks it into Blake’s mouth and then sets her up on the top rope. Blake is able to escape and places a trash can over Jordynne’s head and stomps on it, but Jordynne is able to kick out of the pin attempt.

Blake begins setting up a table, but Jordynne picks her up and sends her into the cage wall. Jordynne finishes setting up the table and puts it near the corner. Blake and Jordynne begin fighting on the top rope and climb to the top of the cage. The two trade chops while sitting on top of the cage. Jordynne grabs a crowbar, but Blake tosses powder into Jordynne’s eyes. The two climb back to the top rope and fight for a moment before Jordynne is able to take Blake down with an Air Raid Crash through the table to pick up the pin fall victory.

Jordynne Grace defeated Blake Monroe by pin fall in a Weaponized Steel Cage Match.

A video package for Halloween Havoc is aired, which will take place in Prescott Valley, Arizona, on October 25th. A video with NXT General Manager Ava sitting at her desk is aired and says that the relationship between NXT and TNA has become very fractured. She has talked to Santino Marella and they decided that on October 7th, NXT and TNA will compete in an event called Invasion, which will air on the CW. There will be two Survivor Series type matches, one for men and one for women, and the teams will be announced next week. Also, there will be a tag team match between DarkState going against the Hardy Boys, with both the NXT and TNA Tag Team Titles on the line, with everyone being barred from ringside.

Lash Legend comes out and calls out TNA and says if there is anyone that should lead the NXT team, it is her. Lash says she gets things done but is interrupted by Jaida Parker who attacks her from behind until security breaks them apart. Backstage, Kelly Kincaid is with Lainey Reid who says tonight was supposed to be the best night of her career as she is seen wearing a walking boot. Lainey says when she is able to return, she will take the Women’s Speed Championship. Lola Vice comes out and says her time will come, but Lainey says she has no chance of beating Jacy Jayne tonight. Lola tells Lainey to watch what she says.

Match 4: Tavion Heights vs. Ethan Page (NXT North American Championship)

The match begins as Tavion and Page feel each other out in the opening moments until Tavion connects with a dropkick that sends Page out to the floor. Tavion goes out to the ramp where Page sends him down the the ramp with a backdrop. Back in the ring, Page begins to focus on Tavion’s back and picks up a two count in the process. Page then drops Tavion over the top turn buckle, which sends Tavion crashing down to the floor.

Page rolls Tavion back into the ring, but Page does a little too much showboating, which allows Tavion to recover as he takes Page down with a flurry of offense. Tavian then locks Page in an ankle lock, but Page is able to make it to the ropes. Tavion is then able to pick up a couple of near falls, but Page is able to counter and takes Tavion down with a Ego’s Edge for a near fall. Page then locks in a Boston Crab, but Tavion is able to make it to the ropes to break the hold.

The two start fighting on the ropes and Page is able to take Tavion down and then hits the Twisted Grin to pick up the pin fall to retain the NXT North American Championship.

Winner: Ethan Page defeated Tavion Heights to retain the NXT North American Championship.

El Hijo de Dr. Wagner Jr. appears on the big screen and says he has his eyes on the NXT North American Championship. He then says he will see Page soon.

Kelly Kincaid is backstage with Myles Borne who says NXT is his family and he will go to war with them. He said he would be glad to lead a team against TNA. An Instagram video from Mike Santana is aired and says Trick Williams is holding the TNA World Championship hostage, but he will do what it takes to bring it back. Santana then gives a warning that he will be coming back storming through the door on Tuesday. A post on X from Frankie Kazarian shows that he will also be at NXT on Tuesday.

Match 5: Lola Vice vs. Jacy Jayne (w/ Fallon Henley) (NXT Women’s Championship)

The match starts and Lola and Jacy go back and forth with grappling holds in the opening moments until Lola puts Jacy into an armbar submission, that Jacy counters into a pin attempt. Lola is able to pick up a pin attempt after hitting a suplex and then begins to wear Jacy down with a headlock. Lola continues on the attack and hits a series of kicks to the midsection, until Jacy falls out to the floor.

Lola follow her out to the floor and sends her into the announce table, but a distraction from Fallon Henley allows Jacy to send Lola into the steel steps. Jacy then rams Lola into the side of the ring a couple of times before rolling her back into the ring. Jacy is able to pick up a near fall and continues working over Lola’s back and picks up another near fall after hitting a backbreaker.

Jacy continues to wear down Lola, as Lola’s family is seen watching ringside. Jacy tries for a roll up pin, however, Lola is able to counter into a submission move. Jacy is able to counter that into another pin attempt to break it up. Lola them fires off a series of kicks and connects with a hip thrust in the corner. Jacy then rolls out to the floor to regroup with Fallon, but Lola dives out to the floor as Fallon pushes Jacy out of the way. Jacy then connects with a pump kick and rolls Lola back into the ring.

Back in the ring, Lola connects with a spin kick but Fallon pulls the referee out of the ring. The referee ejects Fallon from the ringside area and Lola locks in a rear naked choke submission, but Jacy again counters into a pin attempt. Jacy connects with a series of elbows and begins to taunt Lola’s family. Lola is able to come back and locks in a guillotine submission, but Jacy fights her way out of it. Lola heads to the top rope and Jacy takes her down to the canvas with a belly to back suplex and follows with a running knee, but Lola kicks out of the pin attempt.

Jacy goes out and grabs the NXT Women’s Championship but the referee pulls it away. Lola rolls up Jacy two times for near falls, but Jacy is able to kick out. The two then trade strikes, with Lola taking Jacy out with a spinning backfist, but her momentum sends Lola out to the floor. A woman dressed all in black then attacks Lola ringside and takes her out. Lola just makes it back into the ring before the 10 count as Jacy connects with the Rolling Encore to pick up the pin fall to retain the NXT Women’s Championship.

Winner: Jacy Jayne defeated Lola Vice by pin fall to retain the NXT Women’s Championship.

More reactions from TNA wrestlers are aired, where Moose says he will be there on Tuesday and will cause even more chaos and show that TNA is the superior brand. Mustafa Ali also sent out a tweet saying they will put the final nail in the coffin at Invasion. Ava and Santino Marella will pick their teams this Tuesday on NXT.

A video package highlighting Oba Femi and Ricky Saints is aired, which brings us to the main event of the night.

Match 6: Ricky Saints vs. Oba Femi (NXT Championship)

Quick Results

– Je’Von Evans defeated Josh Briggs by pin fall.

– Sol Ruca defeated Jaida Parker by pin fall to retain the WWE Women’s Speed Championship.

– Jordynne Grace defeated Blake Monroe by pin fall in a Weaponized Steel Cage Match.

– Ethan Page defeated Tavion Heights to retain the NXT North American Championship.

– Jacy Jayne defeated Lola Vice by pin fall to retain the NXT Women’s Championship.