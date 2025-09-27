Former WWE star Maven says Seth Rollins is the “complete package”, and nobody puts in-ring ability and entertainment together better than Rollins:

“In the wrestling business, two things matter. And that is in-ring talent and ability, and the out of ring entertainment aspect. And truly nobody melds the two better than this man.

“The entertainment starts the moment you hear his music. You never know what outfit he’s gonna wear, but you can’t wait. You never know what promo he’s gonna cut, and you’re there for every word.

“And you also know that whoever he’s in the ring with, whether it be a Brock Lesnar, or a CM Punk, he’s going to have a five star match.

“Seth is truly the complete package, and in a business where reinventing yourself is paramount, he has managed to do this for over a dozen years, and that’s not an easy task.”