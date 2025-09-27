Maven names his top 10 wrestlers in the business, Richards says Stephanie doesn’t deserve WWE HOF

– Former WWE star Maven names his top 10 wrestlers in the business right now:

1 – MJF

2 – Matt Cardona

3 – Seth Rollins

4 – Jade Cargill

5 – VSK

6 – Cody Rhodes

7 – Tessa Blanchard

8 – Shelton Benjamin

9 – Thunder Rosa

10 – Bron Breakker

– While speaking on the Stevie Richards Show, Stevie Richards explained why he thinks Stephanie McMahon should not be in the WWE Hall of Fame. He said that as a writer, her work belongs in a Hall of Shame instead. In his opinion, Shane McMahon deserves it much more because of his big matches, great promos, and exciting moments that go back to the Corporate Ministry era. Richards believes Shane’s career clearly earns him a Hall of Fame spot long before Stephanie.