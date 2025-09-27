Je’Von Evans to battle for TNA X Division title at Bound For Glory 2025

Another match for Bound For Glory was made official last night at Victory Road and it involves yet another NXT star gunning for a TNA title.

After Leon Slater successfully defended the TNA X Division title last night, Santino Marella came out to make an announcement. He said that he talked to NXT General Manager Ava and the two agreed that Slater’s opponent for BFG would be Je’Von Evans.

Evans then appeared via video and said that he never had a chance to compete in a TNA ring and was excited to lock up with Slater.

“So, Leon, at Bound For Glory, it’s going to get real bouncy,” an excited Evans said.

Evans was also on Smackdown last night, answering Sami Zayn’s U.S. title open challenge.

