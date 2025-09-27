Hologram injured, out for the remainder of 2025

Tony Schiavone announced that Hologram is injured and he will be unable to compete against Kyle Fletcher for the TNT Title on Dynamite.

BREAKING: Orange Cassidy has stepped up to replace the injured Hologram to take on Kyle Fletcher for the TNT Title this Wednesday on Dynamite.

Tony Khan announced that Hologram is expected to miss the rest of 2025.

Hologram has significant injuries. We’re all cheering for Hologram + wishing him the best in his recovery. Sadly, Hologram likely is out the rest of 2025. — Tony Khan (@TonyKhan) September 28, 2025