Confusion over NXT and Dynamite television ratings for this week

There was quite a bit of confusion this week with both NXT and Dynamite ratings, with the initial reported numbers then being downgraded once they were published by Programming Insider.

NXT on Tuesday was reported to have down 707,000 viewers and a 0.17 rating in 18-49. That number was revised a few days later by Programming Insider, which reported 617,000 and a 0.12 in 18-49. Wrestlenomics reported last night that The CW confirmed the first number of 707,000 viewers being the correct number.

Dynamite had a similar issue, with the original numbers on Thursday being 638,000 viewers and a 0.14 rating in 18-49. When Programming Insider published their numbers, it was readjusted to 554,000 viewers and a 0.11 in 18-49, a significant drop just like NXT’s numbers.

At this point, it remains unclear which are the correct numbers as multiple outlets are reporting different numbers.

Colin Vassallo has been editor of Wrestling-Online since 1996