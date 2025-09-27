Asuka to IYO SKY: “you’re such a loser”.”

WWE’s Asuka delivered a sharp and personal message to IYO SKY, criticizing her choices and loyalty.

She began by warning her about Rhea Ripley: “I told you a million times, stay away from snakes like Rhea, but you are a complete dummy. You can’t tell who’s real and who’s fake. Too late now, though.” Asuka expressed frustration over IYO’s decisions, claiming she will always be controlled by others: “You’re gonna be a puppet your whole life. Sad, we were together, I could have saved you, but whatever, too late now, you dummy. Such a dummy.”

She also confronted IYO about betrayal and emotional manipulation: “I saw you crying. Girl, you betrayed me. Don’t play the victim, I’m the victim. Poor Asuka. You’re a traitor.” Finally, Asuka criticized IYO’s career choices and her loss to Stephanie Vaquer: “You lost to Stephanie. I told you me and Kairi would help you become champion, but you said no. That’s why you lost, you’re such a loser.”

Source: KanaChanTV