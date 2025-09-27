AJ Styles wants to wrestle Hiroshi Tanahashi one more time

AJ Styles says he “1000%” wants to wrestle Hiroshi Tanahashi one more time, but admits that it would likely be “difficult” to make happen:

“I still want to do it 1000%. However, we’re both in different positions, so I don’t know if it will happen. It may be difficult to fight him again, but I would like to see him in his retirement match.

“Rather than thinking about who is worthy, I feel that this position is something that has to be earned. I’ve seen Tanahashi’s great matches many times, so there are people who think, ‘Maybe it’s him?’, but I’m looking forward to seeing who it will be.”

“We’re both on the path to retirement, but this is truly a happy thing. In pro wrestling, your body will inevitably get worn out. I think the fact that we’re able to have a retirement match is a very happy thing in itself.”

(source: Tokyo Sports via Google Translate)