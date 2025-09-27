9/27/25 AEW Collision Recap

– The Death Riders def Roderick Strong, Kyle O’Reilly & Daddy Magic with Danny Garcia pinning Daddy Magic.

– Josh Alexander and the Young Bucks vs Brodido and Kenny Omega announced for Wednesday.

– Yuta and Marina def two enhancement workers in an impromptu match. After the match yuta shot a promo on Statlander saying she is only champ because of him, she embarrassed him and Marina will shut her up on Wednesday.

– Darby Allin vs Jon Moxley in a I QUIT match announced for WrestleDream.

– Samoa Joe Hangman Page and Powerhouse Hobbs said the lessons they have been trying to teach the Death Riders will be learned on Wednesday in their trios match.

– Anthony Bowens and Max Caster def The Swirl after what many will say was a fluke win the crowd and Jerry Lynn wanted the winners to scissor but it will have to wait.

– Video package followed by backstage segment with TayJay about the women’s tag titles.

– Dalton Castle and the Outrunners def KM, Corey Sparks & Cowpoke Paul in Dalton’s return.

– Kyle Fletcher def Komander after a devastating brain buster to retain the TNT title.

– Fletcher said tonight was about re-establishing dominance and he’ll be TNT champ for a long time. After the attack on hologram earlier in the night he was deemed unable to compete on Wednesday and it’s been announced that Orange Cassidy will take his place.

– Eddie Kingston and HOOK def Big Bill and Bryan Keith in a tornado tag.

– Ace Austin and Austin Gunn were introduced to each other by Juice Robinson, seems like Bullet Club Gold maybe getting larger.

– The 6th anniversary of Dynamite will be 2.5 hours long this Wednesday.

– Timeless Toni Storm will make her first appearance since losing her title on AEW Dynamite.

– Jamie Hayter defeated Julia Hart, after the match Skye Blue attacked. Queen Aminata came to save the day. Once Hayter got up she said the only way to settle this is BLOOD AND GUTS.