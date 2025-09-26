WWE SmackDown Results 9/26/25

WWE SmackDown is live tonight at Kia Center in Orlando, FL. with Tiffany Stratton vs. Jade Cargill vs. Nia Jax for the WWE Women’s Championship, with WWE Women’s World Champion Stephanie Vaquer in attendance to see who she will face at WWE Crown Jewel: Perth.

Also featured on the show will be Sami Zayn’s latest U.S. title open challenge, Giulia & Kiana James vs. Michin & B-Fab, as well as an appearance by Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes.

The following are our WWE SmackDown results from Friday, September 26, 2025. The report was written by Gerweck.net reporter Matt Boone (@MattBoone0709) as the show aired live from 8-10pm EST. on USA Network.

WWE SMACKDOWN RESULTS – SEPTEMBER 26, 2025

"WWE Then. Now. Forever. Together." kicks things off as always. We then shoot inside the Kia Center in Orlando, FL., where Michael Cole and Booker T, filling in for Corey Graves, welcome us to the show.

Paul Heyman & Cody Rhodes Kick Things Off

A WWE WrestlePalooza on ESPN video package is shown and when it wraps up, we see the face and immediately hear the familiar voice of “The Oracle” Paul Heyman. He has a question for the Orlando crowd. “So, what do ya wanna talk about?”

Heyman continues, “Do you wanna talk about the REAL World Heavyweight Champion, Seth Rollins?” The crowd boos, so Heyman starts to change the subject when the crowd chants “OTC.” Paul says he would love to talk about Roman Reigns.

He continues and says but it’s disrespectful to talk about the injured when he got stretched out of Paris by Bronson Reed. Shall we talk about the dog who will main event WrestleMania for five to ten straight years, Bron Breakker? Or should we talk about the conspiracy theories and the rumors surrounding Brock Lesnar?

Before Heyman can go on any further Cody’s music hits to interrupt. The Undisputed WWE Champion comes out to a big pop, the crowd singing along to his theme as Rhodes makes his way down the ramp. We get a glimpse of the Crown Jewel ring from last year as Cody gets on a turnbuckle to another big pop.

Fans chant Cody’s name and then begins doing the “Cody, Cody Rhodes!” song version of his chant. Rhodes then begins on the microphone.