WWE puzzled by ESPN review of Wrestlepalooza, Shotzi Blackheart not interested in WWE return

– There were a number of people within WWE surprised and puzzled that ESPN would publish an article grading their first ever WWE PLE at a C level.

Those within were openly wondering why ESPN would want that kind of “online stigma” after what many considered a fairly standard event from WWE.

(source: WrestleVotes Radio)

– Shotzi Blackheart says she wouldn’t go back to WWE right now if she was offered the chance:

“Not right now. Just because like I am having so much fun on the indies and I think I just need more time to do me and have fun before I go in there.

Because I just want to make so much noise here doing me, to where I would go back there and just be undeniable. Like they couldn’t throw me into catering, they have to use me. I want them to be forced to utilize me.”

(source: Rulebreakers with Saraya)

– Speaking of Shotzi…