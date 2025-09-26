WWE News and Notes

– A fan posted on IG that WWE keeps disrespecting Randy Orton by leaving him out of major shows (RAW on Netflix debut, ESPN debut & more).

Randy Orton’s wife, Kim Orton, agreed and replied…“You ain’t wrong.”

– Jacob Fatu will be returning imminently, reports The Wrestling Observer Newsletter.

– Happy birthday to Asuka and Damian Priest.

– When speaking to Adrian Hernandez of Unlikely, Miz revealed that Maryse remains open to the idea of stepping back into the spotlight. He simply said “If the right opportunity presents itself.” Maryse hasn’t wrestled since her mixed tag match at the 2022 Royal Rumble, where she teamed with her husband to face Edge and Beth Phoenix.