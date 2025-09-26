WrestleMania 42 ticket sales a disappointment so far compared to previous years

WrestleMania 42 ticket sales have been a big disappointment so far, with thousands of tickets remaining unsold four days in.

The rush to purchase tickets for the biggest wrestling show of the year was not there this year, as evident by the quick entry into Ticketmaster.com during the pre-sale.

Ticket sales were not helped by the expensive ticket prices in most sections, with the cheapest ticket available as of now being at $661.80 plus fees for the two nights at the very top of the stadium. Dynamic pricing has not even kicked in for this event.

Some ringside seats were even placed back on sale and that requires a $32,083 payment. Tickets a few rows further back are going for $11,563.

A lot of sections at Allegiant Stadium remain closed off and won’t be open until WWE can move more tickets.

Holding WrestleMania again in Las Vegas following WrestleMania 41 was a big gamble, pun intended, as unlike other cities, the majority of fans have to fly in to Las Vegas as the city is not synonymous with being one of those popular wrestling cities. Thanks to high prices at restaurants, hotels, and everything in between, Las Vegas is experiencing a slump in tourism and considering how expensive everything was this year, from just buying a bottle of water to a simple meal, fans have seemingly put on the breaks when it comes to visiting Sin City for

The show was originally set to take place in New Orleans, Louisiana but WWE set a dangerous precedent by pulling the show from NOLA after it was announced and handed it to Vegas again.

This was a TKO move that might ultimately backfire, although the show is still seven months away and the build for it is not even close to a start. But compared to previous years at this stage, 42 is still lagging behind previous events.

Colin Vassallo has been editor of Wrestling-Online since 1996