TNA Knockouts World Championship Vacated

TNA Knockouts World Champion, Ash by Elegance makes her way to the ring to talk about how she came here a year and a half ago with how she wanted to elevate the division. But she now has to step away and vacate the title!

Santino Marella announces that the TNA Knockouts World Tag Team Championship will be moved to Thursday. Instead, we will have a battle royal to crown a new TNA Knockouts World Champion.

