Priscilla Kelly: “sometimes it’s not even based on if you as a wrestler are ready for the opportunity”

Priscilla Kelly (FKA Gigi Dolin) opened up about why some NXT stars wait a long time before moving to WWE’s main roster, stressing that it’s often less about ability and more about circumstance. She explained that “sometimes it’s not even based on if you as a wrestler are ready for the opportunity. Sometimes it’s just a matter of timing on the main roster — who can they use at this point, what kind of characters are they looking for right this second.”

She pointed to Maxxine Dupri as an example, noting how “she was in NXT for maybe a year, definitely less than two years, and that’s what they were looking for right then and there, and she got called up immediately.” For others, however, it simply doesn’t align with what WWE needs at a given time.

Kelly also revealed her own conversation with Triple H, recalling that when she asked him what she needed to do to move up, “he said, straight from his mouth, ‘It’s just timing.’” She emphasized that the entire process really comes down to patience, since “everything is just timing.”

Source: Ringsiders