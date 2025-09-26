Piper Niven and Jonathan Gresham updates, NXT’s viewership, Brandi Lauren’s birthday

– Piper Niven has been off TV due to a neck injury that potentially could be career ending. We last saw her on a taped SmackDown episode in Ireland where she defeated Charlotte Flair.

– Jonathan Gresham is expecting to be cleared to wrestle in the next few weeks after suffering a stroke in early August.

(Source: Wrestling Observer Newsletter)

– NXT on September 23rd averaged 617,000 viewers.

– Happy 29th Birthday to Brandi Lauren: