Piper Niven and Jonathan Gresham updates, NXT’s viewership, Brandi Lauren’s birthday

– Piper Niven has been off TV due to a neck injury that potentially could be career ending. We last saw her on a taped SmackDown episode in Ireland where she defeated Charlotte Flair.
– Jonathan Gresham is expecting to be cleared to wrestle in the next few weeks after suffering a stroke in early August.
– NXT on September 23rd averaged 617,000 viewers.
