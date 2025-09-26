NXT Live Results / Dunnellon, Fl / Fri Sep 26, 2025

The Complete Results from Citrus Springs Community Center:
- Myles Borne d Niko Vance
- Bayley Humphrey d Sirena Linton
- Jasper Troy d Chris Island
- Tyra Mae Steele d Zena Sterling
- The Culling: Izzi Dame and Tatum Paxley (with Niko Vance) d Maxxine DuPri and Karmen Petrovic
- High Ryze: Wes Lee / Tyriek Igwe / Tyson Dupont d Shiloh Hill / Drake Morreaux / Drako Knox
- Wren Sinclair d Nikkita Lyons
- Main Event: The Dark State: Osiris Griffin / Saquon Shugars / Cutler James / Dion Lennox d Chase U: Uriah Connors and Kale Dixon / Hank Walker and Tank Ledger
Thanks to @zarucanist and @Evitcefed
CREDIT: WRESTLING BODYSLAM.COM