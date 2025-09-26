NXT Live Results / Dunnellon, Fl / Fri Sep 26, 2025

David Roberson
The Complete Results from Citrus Springs Community Center:

  1. Myles Borne d Niko Vance
  2. Bayley Humphrey d Sirena Linton
  3. Jasper Troy d Chris Island
  4. Tyra Mae Steele d Zena Sterling
  5. The Culling: Izzi Dame and Tatum Paxley (with Niko Vance) d Maxxine DuPri and Karmen Petrovic
  6. High Ryze: Wes Lee / Tyriek Igwe / Tyson Dupont d Shiloh Hill / Drake Morreaux / Drako Knox
  7. Wren Sinclair d Nikkita Lyons
  8.  Main Event: The Dark State: Osiris Griffin / Saquon Shugars / Cutler James / Dion Lennox d Chase U: Uriah Connors and Kale Dixon / Hank Walker and Tank Ledger

Thanks to @zarucanist and @Evitcefed

CREDIT: WRESTLING BODYSLAM.COM

