Live TNA Victory Road Coverage

Live tonight from the Edmonton Expo Center in Edmonton, Alberta, Canada, TNA Wrestling presents Victory Road 2025 streaming exclusively on TNA+. The full card is as follows:

Leon Slater vs Myron Reed for the TNA X Division title; The Elegance Brand vs The IInspiration for the TNA Knockouts Tag Team titles; Steve Maclin vs Frankie Kazarian for the TNA International title; Mike Santana vs Ridge Holland; The Nemeths vs Matt Cardona and The Home Town Man; Moose vs Mustafa Ali; Eric Young vs Joe Hendry; and Cedric Alexander vs Trey Miguel vs Zachary Wentz in a three-way match in the pre-show.

The pre-show will kick off at 8:30PM ET and airs free on TNA’s social media properties while the actual show will start at 9PM ET. A TNA+ subscription is required to watch.

BREAKING: TNA Knockouts World Champion @Ashamae_Sebera will have an announcement TONIGHT at #TNAVictoryRoad at 9pm ET LIVE on TNA+! Use code VICTORY25 for one free month of TNA+ and watch Victory Road TONIGHT: https://t.co/UCGu4PHck0 pic.twitter.com/icf2i5Ti02 — TNA Wrestling (@ThisIsTNA) September 26, 2025

Colin Vassallo has been editor of Wrestling-Online since 1996