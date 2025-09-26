Kelani Jordan wins the vacated TNA Knockouts title

NXT’s Kelani Jordan defeats Lei Ying Lee to become the new TNA Knockouts Champion.

Jordan officially becomes a World Champion in TNA as she shocks the world after Ash By Elegance was forced to hang up her boots as an in-ring competitor and vacate the title earlier in the night

After the match TNA President Carlos Silva comes out to congratulate her as well as Ash as she raises her hand and the gold is now back in NXT.