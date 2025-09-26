AEW files for new trademarks

AEW has locked in a unique pair of new trademarks.

On September 24, All Elite Wrestling filed to trademark “Bacon Brawl” and “AEW Bacon Brawl.”

The filings cover a wide range of categories, including cookware (pots, pans, dishes, plates, saucers, drinkware, cups, mugs, barbecue utensils, and kitchen containers), as well as apparel (shirts, pants, T-shirts, sweatshirts, shorts, headwear, footwear, socks, and undergarments).

Interestingly, the filings also list “prepared meals consisting primarily of meat, fish, poultry or vegetables.”