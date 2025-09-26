AEW All Out 2025 Moves to Toronto: Historic First International Event, New Broadcast Era on HBO Max

Chicago is the first city that comes to mind when you think of AEW’s All Out. Wrestling fans have looked forward to the Labor Day weekend show for years. It has become a real tradition. But All Elite Wrestling is officially taking its flagship pay-per-view global, which is a huge step that marks a new chapter for the brand. Trip ends in Toronto, Canada. These changes aren’t just a change of site; they signal AEW’s future, making All Out 2025 a must-see for fans worldwide.

The Big Change for All Out

One of the primary reasons that All Out is such a significant event in the history of AEW is because of the close links that it has to the city of Chicago. Since it first began in 2019, the city has been the host of the event each and every year. 2019 was the year that Chris Jericho became the first person to win the AEW World Championship, establishing this long-standing tradition.

The show became the flagship event, and Chicago became its spiritual home. In 2020, there was a new event in Jacksonville during the pandemic, but every other All Out has occurred in the same city. Now, everything is different because of this huge international premiere.

Toronto: A Strategic Host City

So, why Toronto? This option makes excellent sense. The city hosts significant wrestling events and has a loyal fanbase. At Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, AEW's Forbidden Door 2023 sold out in record time. That experience undoubtedly provided AEW the confidence to deliver an even larger event to the Canadian market. This is a deliberate tactic to capitalise on an existing large international fanbase, following the success of previous Dynamite and Collision TV tapings in the country.

The Business Side of the New Era

A simple change of location isn’t enough to describe this move.The inaugural AEW pay-per-view, All Out 2025, will be available to American fans on HBO Max. This is a big change from how Bleacher Report worked in the past. This shift may affect how fans throughout the world access AEW shows. The tournament will cost $39.99 USD, making it a premium product aimed at worldwide competition. International broadcast partners like as FITE and TrillerTV are anticipated to air the event, while HBO Max will be its exclusive US home.

A Better Experience for Fans

Fans will have a great time on their trip to Toronto. For Canadian wrestling fans, this is a chance to experience one of AEW’s biggest events live for the first time without having to leave the country. If you are visiting from out of town, Toronto is a genuine destination city. Fans may visit tourist attractions such as the CN Tower and the Hockey Hall of Fame, making the trip feel like a real vacation. The city’s dynamic and diverse people will provide for a really unique live setting.



Breaking Down the Show and the Schedule

The timetable for the event has also been planned to get the most people to come. Some early tickets pages stated a different time, but official press releases said the main card will start at 3 p.m. ET. AEW chose this exact start time on purpose so that they wouldn’t have to compete with WWE’s Wrestlepalooza, which is also on September 20. The choice to move the broadcast demonstrates that they are clever about counter-programming. At 2 o’clock in the afternoon, there will be the “Saturday Tailgate Brawl” precursor. ET and can be seen on TNT and HBO Max, will assist spectators in getting ready for the main event.