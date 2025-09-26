Acting role for Drew McIntyre, Jey Uso shows off his stitches (photo), Smackdown preview

By
Steve Gerweck
-
0
371

Drew McIntyre has been cast in Amazon MGM’s Highlander reboot film. McIntyre will play Angus MacLeod, the brother of Henry Cavill’s lead Connor MacLeod

(Source: Deadline)

Jey Uso received stitches after accidentally busting himself open at WrestlePalooza:

– Advertised for SmackDown:

* Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes appears
* Sami Zayn US Open Challenge
* Michin and B-Fab vs Giulia and Kiana James
* Jade Cargill vs Tiffany Stratton vs Nia Jax for the WWE Women’s Championship
* Cody Rhodes just announced

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here