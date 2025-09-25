WWE News and Notes

– Speaking on Off the Ropes, Andreas Hale defended his review and said he was stunned by the extreme reaction. For him, WrestlePalooza was just an average show—not great, not terrible—and he didn’t think that would be controversial. He said“Look, I gave it a C—and it deserved a C. Monday morning my mentions were on fire. We know how wrestling fans can be, how the tribalism works. I didn’t expect that kind of reaction based on an average grade. I didn’t give it an F—what are we doing here? Can we not be honest about the show?”

– Ethan Page via X:

You’ve already met more dangerous snakes in that place, don’t worry about that one https://t.co/EO5641wVhA — “All Ego” Ethan Page (@OfficialEGO) September 25, 2025

– WWE filed to trademark ‘Invasion’

– Trick Williams (via the Hall of Fame podcast) was asked what is his timeline for being called up to the main roster:

“Yesterday couldn’t have been soon enough, man. I’ve been ready to make that jump to the red or blue brand for a long time. I feel like it’s that time, I feel like it’s been that time. I feel like people wanna see that.

But as for now, wherever I am, I’m just gonna make sure it’s the hottest show.”