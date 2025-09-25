Wrestling fan arrested after allegedly holding four people captive in basement for years

The Law & Crime Network channel on YouTube published a 23-minute video of a pastor’s son who allegedly held four people captive in a basement for years, with the thumbnail of the video showing the person wearing an AEW hoodie.

Donnie Ray Birchfield Jr. was arrested by authorities in Lancaster, South Carolina after police discovered the alleged abuse after responding to the unattended death of one victim, later finding three more people confined inside his home, some reportedly held as long as a decade.

In the video, he is photographed at an AEW event posing with AEW President Tony Khan and Luchasaurus during the pandemic era and other photos of him published in the video show him at a wrestling convention with One Man Gang and posing with someone else who is blurred in an Undertaker t-shirt.

Birchfield is facing 16 charges, including false imprisonment, domestic violence, exploitation of vulnerable adults, and financial fraud.

