Wrestlepalooza charts in 25 different countries on Netflix

While Wrestlepalooza did not make it in the Netflix Top 10 global chart, the show performed well enough to chart in top 10 in 25 different countries.

The PLE did not air on Netflix in the United States, which obviously affects the popularity of the show. It was the first show on ESPN for those in the United States.

Wrestlepalooza charted in Bolivia, Bahamas, Bahrain, Bulgaria, Canada, Chile, Costa Rica, Dominican Republic, Ecuador, Egypt, El Salvador, Guatemala, Honduras, India, Jordan, Kuwait, Mexico, Nicaragua, Panama, Peru, Sri Lanka, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, Trinadad and Tobago, and United Kingdom.

