Shotzi felt a sense of disappointment regarding her relationship with Triple H

Shotzi Blackheart expressed that while she anticipated certain aspects of her WWE release, she felt a sense of disappointment regarding her relationship with Triple H:

“I had just come back from an ACL tear. So, coming back from a huge injury and not being on TV for almost a year, I was kind of not surprised. They’re just like we lasted a year without you, so we’ll just let you go now that your contract is up. In that aspect, I wasn’t really surprised.

I don’t know, I always thought that Hunter really believed in me, so it was a little disappointing. Yeah, I just felt like, dang, they gave up on me.

I was in such a bad space for a few years with everything that I was going through and I was coming back from injury so much stronger, not just physically but mentally too. I was just ready to kill it coming back and I didn’t even get the opportunity to. So, I felt like they left a lot of meat on the bone, I was coming back on fire and ready to give them me, like the real me. I didn’t get the chance to show it.”

(Source: Rulebreakers with Saraya)