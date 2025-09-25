Santino Marella says TNA will be the number two promotion, happy birthday Fallon Henley

– Santino Marella says TNA will be the number two promotion once they have a television deal:

“We’re knocking on the door. You better look out because once we get that TV deal, we’re number two man.

I know Tony Khan has lots of money, I get it, but the fans speak. The fans dictate who’s number one, number two, number three, not your bank account. Of course WWE is number one, they’re so far ahead that we’ll never catch it in my lifetime.

Number two is attainable, number two is something we can really do. If we accomplish that, that’s humongous.”

(source: Interview with luchalibreonlin)

