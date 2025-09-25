Notes on The Undertaker, Michelle McCool and Jazmyn Nyx

– Jazmyn Nyx addressed fan questions on Snapchat regarding her departure from WWE, explaining that it was primarily a matter of compensation and workload.

She said, “Ultimately it came down to the work I was putting in and being booked for was not accurate with the amount I was being offered. And no I was not making 6 figures but that is the goal.” While injuries were not the main factor, she acknowledged the physical toll of wrestling, noting, “Not specifically my injuries, but the wear and tear that the job had on my body was one of the reasons. I was wrestling for both TNA and NXT every Tuesday and on the weekends without a day off.”

– Michelle McCool discussed how her relationship with The Undertaker sometimes drew resentment, saying, “I think some people are legit jealous that I’m married to you and that I spend any time with my husband.” The Undertaker responded by pointing out that there’s a difference between a supportive presence and being overly attached, noting, “Well, I think spending time is one thing, but following me around everywhere I go to work is a whole nother deal.” McCool acknowledged this with a bit of humor, adding, “Stealing everybody’s jobs. I know, I know.”

Source: Six Feet Under