Matt Riddle vs. Alex Hammerstone signed for MLW in Long Beach

LONG BEACH, CA — Major League Wrestling (MLW) today announced Alex Hammerstone vs. Matt Riddle at MLW Slaughterhouse on Saturday, October 4 at Thunder Studios Arena in Long Beach, CA and presented live on YouTube and on cable on beIN SPORTS.

This battle pits two of the most powerful forces to ever hold the MLW World Heavyweight Championship against one another for the very first time. It’s a clash of beasts whose outcome could define the victor’s future in MLW.

What makes this bout even more bitter is that, as MLW President Cesar Duran confirmed, it was originally slated to be contested for the MLW World Heavyweight Championship. That stipulation is now off the table, leaving Hammerstone especially seething as he sets his sights on Riddle.

Hammerstone, once seen as the proud franchise of MLW, has undergone a startling transformation since reuniting with longtime ally MJF at FIGHTLAND. The two famously shared a beer in Texas that night—a pivotal moment that set Hammerstone on a darker, more destructive path. The change was evident in Hammerstone’s brutal Texas Death Match, where he activated what can only be described as “destroyer mode.”

Now, questions swirl around Hammerstone’s motives after his shocking involvement in the chaotic brawl between Krugger and Dijak at the conclusion of FIGHTLAND. What’s his true agenda?

For Riddle, the road is just as critical. A decorated fighter who has conquered MLW’s toughest competition, the “Super King of Bros” looks to cement his own renewed dominance by taking down Hammerstone in this colossal clash of champions.

This first-time-ever encounter brings together two men who have both enjoyed the rarefied air of being MLW World Heavyweight Champion. The stakes, pride, and future opportunities are massive—and on October 4, only one man will leave Long Beach with his path forward defined.

Secure your seat today at www.MLWLA.com and Eventbrite, with tickets starting at just $10. Don’t miss your chance to experience the most anticipated MLW event of the year live in the City of Angels!